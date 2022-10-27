Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi Day 1 Box Office Collection Prediction- Deets Inside!

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's last film, Gandhada Gudi is hitting the screens on October 28. The movie, which was originally shot as a documentary, depicting the rich wildlife and flora and fauna of the Karnataka State, is conceptualized and directed by Amoghavarsha JS, who is a wildlife photographer himself. in real life.

The movie, which was produced under the PRK Productions banner by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar has music composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, the latest sensation of the Kannada music industry. Pratheek Shetty cranked the camera as its cinematographer. The Karnataka state government and PRK Productions have carried out promotional activities by the name 'Puneetha Parva' for the movie in honor of the late actor, who is known for his benevolence.

Coming to the box office collection of Gandhada Gudi on its release day, the movie is expected to make somewhere between Rs 8 Crore and Rs 10 Crore at the ticket windows in Karnataka alone. According to a news website's report, the advance bookings for Gandhada Gudi were huge. Most of the theatres in Bengaluru city have become almost sold out. Because the people of Karnataka love Puneeth so much, they are all eager to watch him on the screen for the last time, which is an emotional moment for them. In addition, if the movie garners some great reviews, it would even go on to break some records.

In the recently held pre-release event, actor Yash appealed to the people and fans to pay a fitting tribute to the legend that is Puneeth Rajkumar AKA Appu, by making the film a super successful one. He wished that Gandhada Gudi surpass all the records his films KGF 1 and 2 have accomplished.