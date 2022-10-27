Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi Is All Set For A Grand Release On October 28; Here Are Some Facts!

Fans of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar are all ready to embrace his last venture, Gandhada Gudi, a film on Karnataka's rich and diverse nature- Wildlife and Flora and Fauna, with open hands on October 28. The movie is releasing amid huge expectations.

Directed by Amoghavarsha, Gandhada Gudi is said to be the dream project of Appu AKA Puneeth, who is a staunch Kannadiga known for his philanthropy.

Gandhada Gudi is produced by Ashwini Rajkumar under their home banner and a massive public meeting, under the title Puneetha Parva, was recently held in Bengaluru as a pre-release meet. The who's who of the political and film circles have graced the event amid thronging fans.

In light of the film's theatrical release, here are some facts that you should already know by now if not, Check them out here:

* Puneeth Rajkumar wanted to fund the project under his home banner and it was first made as a documentary.

*When the trailer was released, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that Puneeth Rajkumar was 'Brilliance Personified'.

* Director Amoghavarsha is a Wildlife Photographer in real life and when he pitched the idea to Puneeth, the veteran actor was excited. He co-starred in the film along with Appu.

* Amoghavarsha first wanted to make a documentary about Karnataka's rich nature. The video was also shot in documentary form. However, Puneeth later wanted the documentary to turn into a full-length feature film.

* The title Gandhada Gudi means 'Abode Of Sandalwood Trees', which is an apt title for this production venture. It is a well-known fact that Karnataka is not only famous for Mysore Palace, and silk but also for its sprawling Sandalwood fields, and its products. The film industry of Kannada has also been nicknamed the Sandalwood industry.

* There is a film named Gandhada Gudi which was made in 1973 starring Rajkumar along with Vishnuvardhan, one of the most successful films ever made in Kannada. The film was made in several other Indian languages back then, following its massive success.

* Sadly, the film marks the final appearance of Appu, who was earlier seen in James, posthumously.

* Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called Puneeth a man of the masses and a God-like figure to several people residing in rural districts of the State. He announced Gandhada Gudi as an exemption from taxes.

* Actor Yash also wished that this docudrama would break all the records of KGF and set a new benchmark. He called out to the fans to embrace the film and make it a huge success.