      Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhadagudi Trailer: This Is What Celebs Had To Say

      Gandhadagudi's trailer dropped today, October 9. The film appears to be a wild travel experience and looks engorging and visually exotic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the trailer saying it is a beautiful tribute to the natural beauty of Karnataka. Let's see what some other celebs have tweeted about the film's trailer.

      Gandhagudi

      Yash

      The key to immortality is first living a life worth remembering - Bruce Lee
      This is exactly how I would describe this immortal soul. Love you Appu sir ❤️
      Thanks for giving us this opportunity to watch our Karnataka in pure awe.#GandhadaGudi is top notch.

      Anup Bhandari

      The child-like innocence, the enthusiasm & that smile will always remain in our hearts. Let's get ready to immerse ourselves in the glorious journey across our #GandhadaGudi with #Appu sir & #Amoghavarsha

      Puneeth

      Samyukta Hornad

      What a trailer, showcasing the most beautiful and sacred bond between #Appu sir and nature. Appu sir in his true element, just being himself, you can't miss this film. This is going to be EPIC. Oct 28th.

      #Everygreen #GandhadaGudi #KFI
      @Ashwini_PRK
      🌸

      Hemanth Rao

      Words don't exist to describe what it felt to hear his voice...This film meant the world to Puneeth sir. Let's celebrate him in the biggest way possible on the big screen. #GandhadaGudi on 28th October. ❤️

      Dhananjaya

      A very passionate attempt of Appu sir, his most liked attempt. The man is back to us to show how to celebrate life. Waiting for Oct 28th to celebrate him. #Gandadagudi

      Kiran Raj

      The divinity of Nature and God! #Gandhadagudi on October 28th ❤️
      My best wishes to the entire team of #GandhadaGudi 🤗

      Story first published: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 15:53 [IST]
      X