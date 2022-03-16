Puneeth Rajkumar's James Movie Pre-Booking: Appu's Last Film Is Ready To Set All-Time Record In Karnataka
Just hours to go and Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James will hit the theatres with a bang. The film will be out in cinemas on February 17, coinciding with the leading man's birth anniversary. Well ahead of the actioner's release, what has caught the attention of netizens is a buzz about the film's pre-booking. If the latest grapevine is to be believed, James' advance booking has broken the all-time record. Reportedly, the actioner has minted more than Rs 5.50 Crore with its pre-booking in Karnataka.
Interestingly, all shows in Mysore were sold out three days before the film's release.
James' box office collection in the region is expected to be more than 75 lakh on day 1. The previous record opening collection in the area was lesser than Rs 50 Lakh. Well, going by all the reports on James'collection, seems like fans and Kannada audiences are leaving no stone unturned to make Puneeth's last film a memorable one.
Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, James has Priya Anand as the leading lady. Versatile actors including Srikanth, R Sarathkumar, Tilak Shekar, Mukesh Rishi, Aditya Menon, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and Shine Shetty will be appearing in supporting roles. Actors and Puneeth's brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shiva Rajkumar will be making cameo appearances in the film.