ranjani-raghavan-gets-into-medical-mode-for-takkar

Ranjani Raghavan has fast made a name for herself on Kannada television. Having some hot serials, the actor is now popular as Kannadathi. The fame she got on television saw her transition into films and she debuted with Rajahamsa a few years ago.

Takkar is Ranjani's second film and she is once more set to endear herself to the audience. The actor plays leading lady to Manoj Kumar in the film.

She plays a doctor and Ranjani says it's a role that everyone will relate to. "It's not a come-and-go kind of role that is song and dance. The role has a lot of substance," shares Ranjani.

Takkar has an impressive star cast including Sumitra, Jai Jagadish, Sadhu Kokila and Bhajrangi Loki. It has been produced under SLN Creations by Nagesh Kogilu, has music by Kadri Manikanth and editing by KM Prakash. Takkar will hit theatres on May 6.