ranjani-raghavan-gets-into-medical-mode-for-takkar

Ranjani
Raghavan
has
fast
made
a
name
for
herself
on
Kannada
television.
Having
some
hot
serials,
the
actor
is
now
popular
as
Kannadathi.
The
fame
she
got
on
television
saw
her
transition
into
films
and
she
debuted
with
Rajahamsa
a
few
years
ago.
Takkar
is
Ranjani's
second
film
and
she
is
once
more
set
to
endear
herself
to
the
audience.
The
actor
plays
leading
lady
to
Manoj
Kumar
in
the
film.
She
plays
a
doctor
and
Ranjani
says
it's
a
role
that
everyone
will
relate
to.
"It's
not
a
come-and-go
kind
of
role
that
is
song
and
dance.
The
role
has
a
lot
of
substance," shares
Ranjani.
Takkar
has
an
impressive
star
cast
including
Sumitra,
Jai
Jagadish,
Sadhu
Kokila
and
Bhajrangi
Loki.
It
has
been
produced
under
SLN
Creations
by
Nagesh
Kogilu,
has
music
by
Kadri
Manikanth
and
editing
by
KM
Prakash.
Takkar
will
hit
theatres
on
May
6.