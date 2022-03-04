Rishab Shetty And Wife Pragathi Welcome Baby Girl, Actor Shares Happy News On Twitter

Celebrated actor-director Rishab Shetty and his wife costume designer Pragathi have become parents yet again. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter, on Friday (March 4).

Sharing the happy news through his Twitter handle, the actor wrote in Kannada, which can be translated as, "My newborn is as beautiful as my wife. Both mother and the child are doing well." Along with the tweet he also shared a lovely picture with his wife taken during the recent traditional baby shower ceremony.

On December 31 last year, Pragathi had taken to Instagram to reveal the news of them becoming parents again. Sharing a set of priceless featuring them and their first child Ranvit Shetty, she wrote, "We are so filled with gratitude and we couldn't feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again...❤️We are overjoyed start this new year with such happy news and are beyond thrilled to become a family of four in early summer...🥰😘#familyof4#rishabshettyfilms #ranvitshettyofficial."

Rishab And Pragathi tied the knot in 2017 and became parents to Ranvit in 2019.

Recently, the couple celebrated five years of togetherness. "5 years, 4 souls, and 1 beautiful family. There's nobody I'd rather be on this journey called life than you my love.Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand.love you..❤️😘😘 To many more years of us..❤️#rishabshettyfilms #ranvitshettyofficial", Pragathi wrote on IG as she shared their beautiful journey together in a 1-minute video uploaded on February 9.

On the work front, Rishab is currently busy shooting Harikathe Alla Giri Kathe, Bell Bottom 2, Antagoni Shetty, Rudraprayag, #SRK126 and Kantara.