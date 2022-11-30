Rishab Shetty's Kantara Surpasses Yash's KGF Collections and Emerges As The Biggest Grosser In Karnataka Like

Rishab Shetty's Kantara has clocked Rs 400 Crore mark at the global box office, joining the elite club. The movie, released alongside Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, became a sleeper hit in the beginning and emerged as the highest-grosser in Karnataka so far. The movie even surpassed the collections of Yash-Prashanth Neel's KGF 2. Surprisingly, the movie is made on a decent budget of Rs 16 Crore. As per Wikipedia's information, the film made around Rs 406.75 Crore as on November 30.

Kantara poster Photo Credit: Internet

According to a report by First Post, Kantara's gross collection difference is just Rs 10 Crore more than KGF 2 but the difference in the number of tickets that were sold for Kantara is 23 lakh more than that of KGF 2. The tickets sold from KGF 2 are 72 Lakh.

The movie raved reviews after hitting the screens and is one of the best films of 2022. Since the film showcases south-Indian traditional and cultural values and systems, most of the fans and movie buffs wanted it to be the official Oscar entry from India for the next season.

Kantara was written, directed, and enacted by Rishab Shetty. The movie is a tribute and depiction of the Tulu Nadu cultural and religious aspects, which were showcased to the world through a humble tale like Kantara. The film stars Sapthami Gowda as the female lead and has Kishore, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, and Shine Shetty among others in crucial roles.

The film's music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath and edited by KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty. Kantara's cinematography is handled by Arvind S Kashyap. Raj B Shetty was the additional director of the film. Coincidentally, Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, who helmed KGF 1 & 2 is the producer of Kantara as well. The movie hit the digital platform Amazon Prime Video just a couple of days ago and fans are now enjoying it in their comfort.