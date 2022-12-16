Rishab Shetty Overwhelmed With Joy As Kantara Is Now Amongst Top 10 India's Popular Movies Ever

Rishab Shetty Photo Credit: Twitter

Kantara, Rishab Shetty's magnum opus film now has another feather in its cap. Written, directed, and enacted by Rishab, the movie was released alongside Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 on September 30. The movie hit the screens amid zero expectations, and nobody would have thought how sensational it would become. Kantara became one of the prime faces of Indian cinema of 2022 and sealed the place for Kannada film industry after KGF and 777 Charlie.

Kantara has been adjudged one of the most popular Indian movies in 2022 as per the IMDb's 'Best of 2022: Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies' list that was announced recently. Kantara bagged the fifth spot on the list. Marking the same, IMDb has sent a memento to the creator of Kantara, Rishab Shetty. The actor cum director took to the microblogging site Twitter and shared his joy.

"Overwhelmed with joy to receive this from IMDb for Kantara. Our Kantara amongst India's Top 10 most popular movies!" he tweeted showing the pictures of the memento.

Kantara enhanced and introduced the traditional art forms like Bhootakola and Kambala of the northern Karnataka region. The film even moved the Karnataka government toward announcing a pension for Daiva Narthakas aged over 60 throughout the state.

The film charts the story of the myth and legend, set against the backdrop of a village, its people, nature, and God. The characters, performances, cinematography, and music received huge appreciation. In addition, the choice of the cast took the film to a next level. Kantara, although was made and released for Kannada natives, due to its appeal and wide spread positive reviews, the film was dubbed and released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. It went on to mint money for its makers and distributors.

Kantara was also mired in controversy as one of the movie's most popular songs 'Varaha Roopam' was challenged in court for plagiarism by a Kerala-based band. B Ajaneesh Loknath was the film's music composer.

The film stars Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, Vinay Bidappa, Shine Shetty, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, and Swaraj Shetty among others in prominent roles. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, the movie was made on a budget of Rs 16 Crore. The worldwide closing collection amounted to Rs 450 Crore. The film's cinematography is handled by Arvind S Kashyap.

Apart from Kantara, there is another Kannada movie in the IMDb Top 10 list of India's most popular movies. 777 Charlie bagged the 10th position in the list topped by RRR,which is directed and enacted by Rakshit Shetty, a dear friend of Rishab Shetty.