RJ Rachana Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest At 39; Kannada TV Celebs Mourn The Shocking Demise

Popular Kannada Radio Jockey, Rachana passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday (February 22). She was 39. According to media reports, Rachana complained of chest pain at her flat in JP Nagar and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.



The news of the shocking demise of the popular RJ has left everyone in shock. Many from the Kannada TV industry mourned the loss of the young RJ.



Swetha Chengappa, who is also an avid fan of Rachana, took to her offered her Instagram handle to offer her condolences. The actress wrote, "She was one of my favourite RJ. Very sensible, her command over language was too good. I have never met her in person before. Feeling disheartened to say that I will never get a chance to meet her in the future. Very very sad to know that she is no more."

Rachana's fellow RJ and Dancing Star Season 1 contestant RJ Pradeep also shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle where he is seen posing with Rachana. Pradeep wrote, "May your soul rest in peace RJ Rachana. She was definitely one of the best Jock of Namma Bengaluru. Heart Attack at this young age. What's happening."

Former RJ and actress Sujatha Akshaya too mourned the loss of Rachana by sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Not able to believe. Om shanti. Will always remember our friendship Racchu." Meanwhile, host Niranjan Deshpande grieved Rachana's shocking demise on his social media handle by writing, "Seriously It's shocking news. Still not able to believe. RIP Rachana."



RJ Rachana was a popular radio jockey in Bangalore who had become a household name over the last decade. According to reports, her mortal remains are likely to be taken to her parent's residence in Chamrajpet.