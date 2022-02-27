Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship Winner: Take Nanditha Takes Home The Trophy

Sa
Re
Ga
Ma
Pa
Championship,
the
much-loved
reality
show
of
Zee
Kannada,
has
finally
got
its
winner.
The
grand
finale
of
Sa
Re
Ga
Ma
Pa
Championship
was
aired
on
February
26,
Saturday
at
6
PM.
Team
Nanditha
has
taken
home
the
winners
trophy
of
this
season.
Pruthvi,
Bhat
Rajath,
Hegde
Supriya,
Joshi
Keerthan,
Hola
Chenappa,
Suhana,
and
Saiyyad,
the
contestants
who
were
a
part
of
the
Team
Nanditha,
won
the
Sa
Re
Ga
Ma
Pa
Championship
trophy
of
the
season.
Team
Anuradha
Bhat
emerged
as
the
first
runner-up
of
the
season.
Team
Indu
Nagaraj,
on
the
other
hand,
emerged
as
the
second
runner-up.
Kambada
Nagayya,
who
belongs
to
Team
Hemanth
bagged
the
Sa
Re
Ga
Ma
Pa
Championship
trophy
for
the
Entertainer
of
the
season.
Shree
Harsha
from
Team
Anuradha
Bhat
bagged
the
trophy
for
the
Performer
Of
The
Season.