Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship Winner: Take Nanditha Takes Home The Trophy

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship, the much-loved reality show of Zee Kannada, has finally got its winner. The grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship was aired on February 26, Saturday at 6 PM. Team Nanditha has taken home the winners trophy of this season.

Pruthvi, Bhat Rajath, Hegde Supriya, Joshi Keerthan, Hola Chenappa, Suhana, and Saiyyad, the contestants who were a part of the Team Nanditha, won the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship trophy of the season. Team Anuradha Bhat emerged as the first runner-up of the season. Team Indu Nagaraj, on the other hand, emerged as the second runner-up.

Kambada Nagayya, who belongs to Team Hemanth bagged the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship trophy for the Entertainer of the season. Shree Harsha from Team Anuradha Bhat bagged the trophy for the Performer Of The Season.