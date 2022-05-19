sachin-b-ravi-embarks-on-ambitious-superhero-project-with-shivanna

After
the
fabulous
debut
in
Avane
Sriman
Narayana
as
a
director,
Sachin
B
Ravi
is
now
collaborating
with
Shivanna
for
his
next.
The
film
which
will
be
Kannada's
first
superhero
flick,
will
see
Shivanna
in
a
brand
new
avatar
and
one
which
he
has
never
been
seen
in
before.
The
movie
is
based
on
the
mythological
character
of
Ashwatthama,
a
legendary
character
from
the
Mahabharata
and
will
be
set
in
current
times.
"Despite
Shivanna
having
done
so
many
movies
over
the
years,
I
feel
there
is
still
so
much
to
be
explored
in
him.
Since
long
I
had
a
deep
desire
to
direct
him
and
that
is
now
being
realised
with
this
film," shares
Sachin.
The
director
and
his
team
are
currently
researching
for
the
film
and
Sachin
will
be
enlisting
high-end
VFX
for
the
same.
"It's
a
whole
new
genre
for
Kannada
films
and
will
be
a
superhero
spy
thriller.
It
will
be
a
superhero
franchise
too,"
sums
up
Sachin.