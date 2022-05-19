sachin-b-ravi-embarks-on-ambitious-superhero-project-with-shivanna

After the fabulous debut in Avane Sriman Narayana as a director, Sachin B Ravi is now collaborating with Shivanna for his next. The film which will be Kannada's first superhero flick, will see Shivanna in a brand new avatar and one which he has never been seen in before.

The movie is based on the mythological character of Ashwatthama, a legendary character from the Mahabharata and will be set in current times.

"Despite Shivanna having done so many movies over the years, I feel there is still so much to be explored in him. Since long I had a deep desire to direct him and that is now being realised with this film," shares Sachin. The director and his team are currently researching for the film and Sachin will be enlisting high-end VFX for the same.

"It's a whole new genre for Kannada films and will be a superhero spy thriller. It will be a superhero franchise too," sums up Sachin.