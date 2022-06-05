Salaar Dazzles Into 50 Days Celebration Of Rocky Bhai & Prashanth Neel’s Birthday Bash

Hombale Films KGF Chapter 2 has broken a lot of records at the box office. Even after a month of the film’s release, the monster hit is continuing its victory run at the box office. While most filmmakers and actor celebrate the success within few weeks of its release, Sandalwood’s premier production house always prefers to be sure of the success it is planning to celebrate. This time as well, Vijay Kiragandur founder of Hombale Films hosted the success bash only after 50 days of movie’s release and made sure this event becomes the most talked about event of Bengaluru. The success bash was attended by all the KGF members and everyone made their grand presence felt at the evening.

Few would have known that when the actors of Karnataka Film Industry gathered at the High Lounge in World Trade Center, that they would be treated with the presence of the Darling star Prabhas. The Rebel Star flew all the way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru specially to celebrate 50 Day celebrations of KGF Chapter 2 and the Prashanth Neel's birthday. Everyone was taken by surprise at the party when the Bahubali arrived.

The Superstar is currently roped in by the Sandalwood production house for their next mega venture titled Salaar. The movie Salaar is being directed by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Hombale Films, the dynamic duo of KGF series. Salaar, one of the most awaited movie of 2023 is slated to release in the third quarter of 2023. Prabhas took to his Instagram story later on and shared a happy candid picture with director Prashanth Neel from the sets of Salaar to wish him a happy birthday. The founders of Hombale Films like their movie promotions kept this detail also as a secret till the last. Known for his generous heart, the machismo celebrated and partied as he was celebrating his own success.

The party had who's who of the Sandalwood industry, Artists, Filmmakers and Movie Distributor Anil Thadani also graced the party with his presence. The entire star cast of KGF series was there at the event with Rocking Star Yash, Srinidhi Shetty taking the lead. A large number of family and friends attended a great event.