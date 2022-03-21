Sandalwood Star Tejaswini Prakash Ties The Knot With BF Phani Varma; See First Wedding Pictures

Bigg Boss Kannada season 5 contestant and actress Tejaswini Prakash tied the knot with her boyfriend Phani Varma on March 20, 2022, in Bengaluru. The couple had a big fat Indian wedding, which was attended by their family members and close friends.

Well, Tejaswini tried to keep her wedding ceremony secret but her friends shared some beautiful inside pictures from the wedding on social media. For the wedding, Tejaswini wore a beautiful maroon colour saree paired with a golden blouse. She was looking beautiful as a bride. On the other hand, Phani Varma donned off-white colour kurta and panache. They are indeed looking amazing together.

For the unversed, Tejaswini Prakash and Phani Varma were in a relationship for many years, before tying the knot yesterday. On the professional front, the actress recently made a comeback on TV with the Kannada daily soap Nannarasi Radhe, in which she is playing the negative character, Lavanya.

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra's Wedding To Happen Soon? Latter's Parents Visit Naagin 6 Star's House

Nimki Mukhiya Fame Bhumika Gurung Gets Married To Beau Shekhar Malhotra; Wedding Pictures Inside

Her performance is being appreciated by both critics and viewers. Tejaswini is indeed looking stylish in the show. On the other hand, her Bigg Boss Kannada 5 appearance left everyone mesmerized, as she won million hearts with her performance on the show.

Filmibeat wishes Tejaswini Prakash and Phani Varma a happy married life!