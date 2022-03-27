Sanjay Dutt And Raveena Tandon To Attend Mega Trailer Launch Event Of KGF Chapter 2 In Bengaluru!

As KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for a massive theatrical release on April 14, the makers of the mega action entertainer have decided to go all out with the promotions and hence they are organising the biggest trailer launch event on 27th March in Bengaluru. It is touted to be a visual spectacle where the entire cast and crew would come together, along with the bigwigs of the industry.

While all the fans of the movie across the globe are eagerly anticipating the trailer, the makers and the cast too are super excited to be part of the grand trailer launch event. Considering so, the cast – Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will be flying to Bengaluru for the mega event to be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

An explosive combination of immersive storyline, mind-bending action sequences, catchy soundtrack and top-notch performances, Chapter 1 shattered Indian cinema records and expectations. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its eclectic cast, Chapter 2 is expected to surpass previously set records.

KGF Chapter 2: Karan Johar To Host The Grand Trailer Launch Event

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film 'Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.