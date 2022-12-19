Slipper Hurled At Challenging Star Darshan During Kranti Song Launch Event, Incident Caught On Camera; WATCH

A slipper was hurled at Challenging star Darshan on Sunday during the promotions of his upcoming film, Kranti. The actor was in Hospet for the song launch of his movie when the incident took place. A video capturing the moment has now become viral and it shows cops circling around Darshan when the slipper hit his shoulder. However, Darshan chose not to make a big deal about it and immediately left the scene under police protection.

It must be noted that the actor recently landed in trouble after he made a sexist remark. Darshan had said in an interview, "Goddess of Luck doesn't knock on the door always. When she knocks, grab her, drag her into your bedroom and strip her naked. If you give her clothes, she will go out.” As a result, he has been receiving a lot of backlash on social media as the comment was termed misogynistic towards women.

Ramya Aka Divya Spandana Comes Out In Support Of Deepika Padukone, Says’ Freedom Of Choice Is Our Basic Right’

Meanwhile, Darshan is also facing the heat from Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans as he ended up comparing his fandom with that of the late actor. For the unversed, there were chants of “Appu, Appu” when the Kranti team was on the stage. Take a look!

After the incident, friends and fans of Darshan have been standing up for the actor by posting #WeStandWithDarshan on Twitter. In the meantime, no details have been shared by the authorities regarding the accused, who threw the slipper at the actor.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Senior Contestant Anupama Gowda Gets Eliminated From Kiccha Sudeep’s Show

On the professional front, Darshan is gearing up for his 55th outing at the box office. Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, Kranti is all set for a grand release on January 26. The highly awaited movie will be out in 5 languages- Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.