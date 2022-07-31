SS Rajamouli Heaps Praise On Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona; See Post

Vikrant Rona, the Kichcha Sudeep starrer has been receiving wide appreciation from the audiences and film industry members. The fantasy murder mystery, which is helmed by Anup Bhandari, is also performing exceptionally well at the box office. SS Rajamouli, the celebrated filmmaker has now heaped praise on Vikrant Rona, with a social media post.

The RRR director took to his official social media handles and wrote: "Congratulations @KicchaSudeep on the success of Vikrant Rona. It takes guts and belief to invest on such a line. You did and it paid off. Preclimax, the heart of the film was superb. Couldn't see that coming and it was too good.👏🏻👌🏻 Special mention to Guddy's friend Bhaskar.🤩😂"

Kichcha Sudeep, who is currently on a high with the massive success of Vikrant Rona, replied to SS Rajamouli's post by retweeting it on his official handle, with a special message. "Thank you @ssrajamouli sir. Extremely honoured to hear these lines from you. A big thanks and a hug from all of us ❤️🤗 ,,, including Bhaskar😅," wrote Sudeep on his retweet.