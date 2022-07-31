SS Rajamouli Heaps Praise On Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona; See Post

Vikrant
Rona,
the
Kichcha
Sudeep
starrer
has
been
receiving
wide
appreciation
from
the
audiences
and
film
industry
members.
The
fantasy
murder
mystery,
which
is
helmed
by
Anup
Bhandari,
is
also
performing
exceptionally
well
at
the
box
office.
SS
Rajamouli,
the
celebrated
filmmaker
has
now
heaped
praise
on
Vikrant
Rona,
with
a
social
media
post.
The
RRR
director
took
to
his
official
social
media
handles
and
wrote:
"Congratulations
@KicchaSudeep
on
the
success
of
Vikrant
Rona.
It
takes
guts
and
belief
to
invest
on
such
a
line.
You
did
and
it
paid
off.
Preclimax,
the
heart
of
the
film
was
superb.
Couldn't
see
that
coming
and
it
was
too
good.👏🏻👌🏻
Special
mention
to
Guddy's
friend
Bhaskar.🤩😂"
Kichcha
Sudeep,
who
is
currently
on
a
high
with
the
massive
success
of
Vikrant
Rona,
replied
to
SS
Rajamouli's
post
by
retweeting
it
on
his
official
handle,
with
a
special
message.
"Thank
you
@ssrajamouli
sir.
Extremely
honoured
to
hear
these
lines
from
you.
A
big
thanks
and
a
hug
from
all
of
us
❤️🤗
,,,
including
Bhaskar😅," wrote
Sudeep
on
his
retweet.