Sudeep Condemns Slipper Attack On Darshan, Addresses Ongoing Feud Between Darshan And Puneeth Rajkumar’s Fans

Sudeep has condemned the slipper attack which took place over the weekend, on actor Darshan. The infamous incident occurred at the song launch of Darshan’s upcoming Kannada film Kranti in Hospet. The whole episode was caught on tape which quickly went viral on social media.

Sudeep expressed his disappointment over the attack by penning a lengthy note, which he shared on his Twitter account on Tuesday. The actor confessed the scene he witnessed in the video disturbed him and that Darshan doesn’t deserve this kind of treatment. He even raised concern about such silly acts damaging the whole system.

Sudeep wrote in his post, "Our land, language and culture is all about love & respect. Every problem has a solution, and every solution has multiple ways of being solved. Each and every individual deserves to be treated with dignity, and any problem can be solved in a manner that is plesant and calm. The video I saw was very disturbing. There were many others and the leading lady of the film standing there as well, who were just a part of the event and had nothing to do with the rage that was prevailing at that time. Humiliating them publicly brings about questions as to we are Kannadigas known for these unjustified reactions. Is this kind of an outburst even an option."

Sudeep then addressed the ongoing feud between Darshan and Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans and added, "As far as Darshan is concerned, I agree there may have been a situation that isn't so pleasant between him and Puneeth fans. But is this reaction Puneeth himself would have appreciated and supported? An answer to this is something that probably each of his beloved fans know. One silly act from one individual in the crowd shouldn't damage the whole system called love, dignity and respect that Puneeth fans are known for."

Sudeep also wrote that Darshan has contributed a lot to the industry and the language. The actor said that the differences between them isn't something that will stop him from speaking about what I truly feel. Sudeep said Darshan surely didn’t deserve this kind of treatment and it disturbed him as well.

He concluded by writing, “Kannada industry and the people of our land are known for good reasons for which Kannada and Karnataka is respected across all states. We shouldn't be spreading this kind of message. Rebelling like this isn't an answer or a reaction towards any situation."