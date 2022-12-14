Sumalatha Shares Son Abhishek Ambareesh’s Engagement Photos, Remembers Hubby Ambareesh In Heartfelt Note

Abhishek Ambareesh recently got engaged to his entrepreneur lady love Aviva Bidapa in an intimate ceremony. The couple exchanged rings in the presence of close friends and family members in Bangalore on Sunday. The duo’s engagement function was graced by a number of Sandalwood stars including Yash and Radhika Pandit.

Now, Abhishek’s mother and veteran actress Sumalatha Ambarish has shared some unseen pictures from the occasion on her Instagram handle. She accompanied it with a heartfelt note, where she remembered her late hubby and Sandalwood superstar Ambareesh. The actress and MP also thanked all their well-wishers and fans for all the love and affection they have always showered on her family.

Sumalatha said, “With the divine blessings of Our beloved Ambareesh , Abishek and Aviva seek all your loving blessings as they they take the first steps towards a new journey. Ambareesh & I have been blessed with a tremendous amount of love & affection from friends , family well-wishers & most importantly our loving Fans throughout our lives. Which I believe strengthened our own bond (sic)."

She went on to add, “I hope and pray that @abishekambareesh & @avivabidapa receive the same , which will guide & protect them in their future. Thanking each and everyone of you for all the love as we welcome a daughter into our family ❤️” Take a look!

In the pics, we see Aviva Bidapa looking pretty in a pink silk saree while Abhishek perfectly complimented her in a golden-white kurta. Sumalatha, on the other hand, is seen wearing a light blue and pink colored golden saree. The actress was beaming with happiness at her only son's engagement. Abhishek and Aviva will get married next year. It must be noted that Abhishek put a ring worth Rs 37 lakhs on Aviva.