Superstar Rajinikanth In Awe After Watching 777 Charlie; Makes A Call To Congratulate Rakshit Shetty!

Superstar Rajinikanth was in awe of the film 777 Charlie, starring Rakshit Shetty, who also produced the film. The legendary actor immediately called up Rakshit Shetty to express his feelings and congratulated him on the success of the film.

The actor, who couldn't contain his joy, put out a tweet about the same and said that he was surprised to have received the call from the veteran himself.

He was over the moon and began his day in utter disbelief. He wrote, "What an amazing start to the day!☺

Received a call from Rajinikanth sir. He watched #777Charlie last night and has been in awe of the film. He spoke highly of the making quality, and the deeper designs of the film, and especially expressed his admiration for the climax and how it concludes on a spiritual note. To hear such words from the superstar himself is beyond wonderful. Thank you so much

@rajinikanth

sir 🤗🤗🤗," (sic).

Check out Rakshit Shetty's Tweet here:

A few days ago, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also had watched a special screening of 777 Charlie and was caught having a melt-down. The Chief Minister, who had lost a family pet recently connected to the film on a personal note leading to his emotional breakdown.

777 Charlie is a movie about a rugged and lonely Dharma, who is chosen by a stray labrador dog. The dog warms up to Dharma, unaware that Dharma lost his family to an accident caused by a dog.

Dharma later names the dog Charlie and they forge an unbreakable bond. Things change for Dharma for good until when it dawns upon him that Charlie is suffering from cancer and has very few days to live. The journey they both endure to get to the one last experience of a lifetime is all about the film, directed by Kiranraj K.

Rakshit Shetty's Paramvah Productions bankrolled the film in association with GS Gupta. Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, who is also the dialogue writer of the film, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha are other actors who portrayed prominent roles in 777 Charlie. The movie is running successfully at the box office.