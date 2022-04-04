Top Josh Kannada Creators Enjoy A Meet And Greet Session With 'Real Star' Upendra

Josh, India's top short video app, has been grabbing eyeballs for all the right reasons. From being a one-stop place for the audience to feast on content belonging to multiple genres and languages to giving rising stars a platform to showcase their talents, there's something for everyone on Josh.

Besides all these unparalleled offerings, Josh is also known for hosting some incredibly amazing events for its content creators which give them an opportunity to enjoy as well as learn. After the highly successful #LightsCameraJosh event in Hyderabad and Gurugram, and the #DineOutWithJosh event in Mumbai, the app recently treated its influencers to a starry surprise.

Josh organised a meet and greet session for the Kannada community with 'Real Star' Upendra who was recently seen in the film Home Minister. The event took place on April 3 at La Marvella, Bangalore.Known for movies like Upendra, Gowramma, S/O Satyamurthy and I Love You, the actor is a popular name in the Kannada Film Industry.

Josh shortlisted top seven Kannada creators, who along with their plus ones, got an opportunity to meet and have lunch with Upendra, who is lovingly called 'Uppi' by his fans. This included popular Josh creators like VJ Manoj, Amoolya Gowda, Abhi Jaggesh, Giri, Ravi Gowda Maddur, Neha and Vidhya BS. The collective clout of these creators was 8.4 Lakh on Instagram and 5.6M on Josh.

Speaking about the event, the attendees from the Kannada community had a great time interacting with Upendra and creating content with him. Besides all the fun during the event, the influencers also indulged in quality conversations with their account managers about content creation and the upcoming projects on Josh. At the end of the meet and greet event, everyone walked back home with happy memories in their hearts.

