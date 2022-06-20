    For Quick Alerts
      Top Josh Kannada Creators Enjoy A Meet-And-Greet With Dr Shivarajkumar And Cast Of Bairagee

      Dailyhunt's Josh has established itself as India's leading short video app by serving the audience a platter of fresh, engaging content in different genres and languages. The pool of talent available on this platform is one of the reasons why it has raced ahead of its competitors. Josh gives rising talents wings to fly high in the field of their choice. Not to forget, the app also has some big brand collaborations in its list of achievements.

      Besides these unparalleled offerings, Josh is also known for organising starry surprises for its creators. Recently, the home-grown app hosted a smashing challenge titled #RhythmOfShivappa to promote one of the songs of the upcoming Kannada multistarrer multi-starrer Bairagee.

      The activity saw a large participation from the Josh creators. Top 10 creators with the best videos got the opportunity to meet the stars of Bairagee- Dr. Dr Shivarajkumar, Dali Dhananjay and Pruthvi Ambaar.

      The names of the winners are as follows-

      1. VJ Manoj

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/bcecd160-58cd-4ed9-8486-05ee14d0a744?u=0x6cbfbd08579e0a48

      2. Sudarshan J K

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/a1630f05-67d3-4cbf-9824-e61aa5dad0bd

      3. Kavana Kushi

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/0b5e5499-7ae6-48d8-9684-0603bece3007

      4. Srividya S Kashyap

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/b741d86b-41cb-4786-b63c-bd1fedd8505e

      5. Swathi P Bharadwaj

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/ac88f9ef-add3-4abd-ab32-0f9b616ca4bc

      6. Swetha Gubbacchi

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/b17a751c-00c0-4dd9-90eb-5cf232202fe5

      7. Shruthi Manjunatha

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/246ddd66-c81c-4eb7-82b3-757350d29c17

      8. Priya Chinnu

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/1208c5aa-676f-4ba3-aa45-15ac4d93a9b6?u=0x9f6cfc7fe63be725

      9. Arun Ediga

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/8f9256be-ab8f-4556-9e82-2aceb7b40823

      10. Spandana Gowda

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/dbe4e5ce-aa84-4cd4-ab43-facc0a66d5eb

      The meet-and-greet for the Josh creators was arranged at the residence of Shivarajkumar. From creating some cool content with the heroes to clicking pictures with them, the winners had the time of their lives.

      Want to be a part of such exclusive, cool events? Then join the Josh app right away and be a part of this amazing family.

      Story first published: Monday, June 20, 2022, 15:59 [IST]
