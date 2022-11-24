Real Star Upendra Hospitalization: The Actor Clarifies By Posting A Live Video From The Sets!

Upendra Photo Credit: Gallery

Amidst rumours that Kannada actor 'Real Star' Upendra has been hospitalized due to sudden illness, the actor himself clarified that he is doing fine and is continuing to shoot for his upcoming movie titled 'UI'.

According to the reports by a few Kannada news portals, Upendra reportedly had a breathing issue as his nostrils were blocked due to excess inhalation of dust that emanated from the sets where an action sequence was being shot. As Upendra is allergic to dust, a doctor was called to the studio immediately to check on the actor. After first aid, Upendra was asked to visit a nearby hospital and undergo a diagnosis as a precaution.

Upendra went to a nearby hospital and had undergone the tests before safely returning to the studio. He continued to take part in the action sequence shoot, right after.

As the fans were worried over the news, Upendra took to his Facebook page and cleared the air in a live stream. Seen along with his direction team in front of the studio, Upendra said that it was a minor discomfort and cough caused due to too much dust in the studio. "At present, we are continuing the shooting," he said.

Kabza poster Photo Credit: Net

The 53-year-old star is directing his upcoming film 'UI' whose posters were released recently. Upendra is also acting in three other movies which will likely release in 2023. They include Kabzaa, Thrishulam, and Budhivanta 2.

Kabzaa's trailer was released in September this year and another Kannada star Baadshah Kichcha Sudeepa will star alongside Upendra.