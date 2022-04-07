Urfi Javed Says She Feels Bad For Not Watching KGF; Reveals Her Favourite South Actor And It’s Not Yash

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT (Hindi) fame Urfi Javed has hit the news yet again, but this time not for her unconventional style statement, but for her surprising reaction to a query on KGF. Apparently, a video has surfaced online, wherein the diva can be seen chit-chatting with the paps at the Mumbai airport and revealing that she hasn't watched KGF: Chapter 1 yet. When one of the shutterbugs asked if she had watched KGF: Chapter 2's recently released trailer, Urfi said in Hindi which translates to, "No I haven't. In fact, I haven't watched KGF: Chapter 1. I feel bad for not watching it. I think I will watch both the films together."

Stating that south films have been making quite a buzz across India, a pap asked about her favourite south star to, which she instantly and with a wide smile replied, "Ram Charan. He is so handsome".

Well recently, Urfi engaged in a nasty war of words with actress Kashmera Shah after the latter questioned her popularity and asserted that she is only famous on Instagram and not in outside it. Reacting to her statement, the 24-year-old wrote on her Instagram stories, "I really wasn't going to address this but dayum my mouth, I cannot tolerate anyone saying s**t (literal s**t) Or bullying anyone. This will be my last post regarding her, no matter what happens now."

Coming to KGF: Chapter 2, the film featuring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles will hit the theatres on April 14. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the actioner is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Talking about Ram Charan, he is currently awaiting the release of Acharya directed by Koratala Siva and co-starring his father, actor Chiranjeevi.