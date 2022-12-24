Vedha Day 1 Box Office Collection: Shiva Rajkumar Fans Sets The Theatres On Fire With Extra-ordinary Opening!

Shivarajkumar's 125th movie Vedha is released today. Fans started celebrating it already. The film is directed by Harsha. Swamy has worked as cinematographer for this movie, which has music composed by Arjun Janya. The story of this movie takes place in the period of 60s.

Let's play a game.



Tag someone you know and ask them to describe #Vedha in one word.



I'll start: @ShivannaForever pic.twitter.com/1bojjRXErD — Undisputed👑 (@PRKcultARK) December 23, 2022

Vedha collects 2.5 Crore gross in Karnataka and 3 Crore gross worldwide. Vedha had an advance booking Gross of 0.75 Crore. Vedha has been released in approx 200 theatres with around 500 shows in Karantaka. Vedha is made on an overall budget of 8 Crores. Vedha will be a hit if it does 16 Crores worldwide in business.

#Vedha



Less dialogues more impactful



Aditi is insane 🔥



Ganavi Laxman has done equally good job 👌 pic.twitter.com/UkrP4rSR86 — Insulter (@Insulter3730010) December 24, 2022

Within hours of the film's theatrical release, several illegal websites started circulating pirated links to the 18 Pages movie. These pirated links are all over the internet, being shared by social media sites and personal accounts. The links allow one to watch the content in them or to download the entire film for free. The cinematic experience is entirely different from watching the content through these links. However, no amount of measures taken by the cops and Producers Council could contain piracy.

Shivanna and adithi killed it in every scenes 🔥 #Vedha and Ganavi Laxman was brilliant 🔥Special Mention to Umashri Amma ♥️ — Namdella Nimde 😇 (@nithi4ever) December 23, 2022

Director Harsha said that even though it is a commercial movie, there is an important message in this movie. This is the fourth movie coming up in the combination of Shivarajkumar and Harsha. Because of this, the expectation on it is a bit higher. Fans say that the film is on a different level as the trailers and songs are also super hits.

Best picture I spotted on net today.

Our Powerstar and #Vedha 😍 pic.twitter.com/Dg1ZHmCZWl — Lakshmi Narayan (@Lakshmiiie) December 23, 2022

"Veda is a very special movie in my life. There are many elements in this film that will appeal to the audience. Social messaging is what I call commercial. We have planned that it would be good if there is a small message in Shivanna's 125th movie. This film is very attached to me. I have chosen this subject with love" said director Harsha.

Strong sources from film industry said that the most popular Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar will be playing an important character in Dhanush's upcoming film Captain Miller directed by the stylish and raw film-maker Arun Matheswaran. This information created huge expectation for the film and it immediately went viral over the internet. In such a situation, Shiva Rajkumar himself revealed the secret officially in his recent interview for a media portal.

Nelson Dhilipkumar is directing Jailer with Superstar Rajinikanth for Sun Pictures. As we already know, the shooting of this film is in progress where Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar plays an important role in it. Now he made an official confirmation about his appearance in Dhanush starrer Captain Miller as well.