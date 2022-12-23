Vedha Twitter Review: Shiva Rajkumar's 125th Movie Gets Amazing Opening; Craze Begins Among Fans!

Shivarajkumar's 125th movie Vedha is released today. Fans started celebrating it already. The film is directed by Harsha. Swamy has worked as cinematographer for this movie, which has music composed by Arjun Janya. The story of this movie takes place in the period of 60s.

#Vedha 1st Half



Terrific MASS 1st Half So Far 🔥

Shivanna and Aditi Electrifying Performance 🔥❤️‍🔥



BGM - Cinemotography - Action Is Top Notch ⚡️



This scene 👇 Goosebumps Movement 🙌#Shivanna125 #DrShivaRajkumar #VedhaReview pic.twitter.com/WD1eXTnrbx — Yashwanth Rao (@YRS2tweets) December 23, 2022

Director Harsha said that even though it is a commercial movie, there is an important message in this movie. This is the fourth movie coming up in the combination of Shivarajkumar and Harsha. Because of this, the expectation on it is a bit higher. Fans say that the film is on a different level as the trailers and songs are also super hits.

Let's see some interesting twitter review for Shivarajkumar's 125th Movie Vedha:

#Vedha - A Brutal Mass Entertainer.



Harsha has selected a Matured Content & conveys a Strong Message.



Shivanna has done a Fab Job. Ganavi, Aditi,Shwetha are Brilliant.

Umashree is a Surprise Package.



AJ Music & Swamy DOP are Highlights.

Action Scenes are Quite Brutal.



3.5/5. — cineloka.co.in (@cineloka) December 23, 2022

"Veda is a very special movie in my life. There are many elements in this film that will appeal to the audience. Social messaging is what I call commercial. We have planned that it would be good if there is a small message in Shivanna's 125th movie. This film is very attached to me. I have chosen this subject with love" said director Harsha.

Best picture I spotted on net today.

Our Powerstar and #Vedha 😍 pic.twitter.com/Dg1ZHmCZWl — Lakshmi Narayan (@Lakshmiiie) December 23, 2022

He further said "The roles of girls are very important in this movie. Ganavi Laxman, Aditi Sagar, Shweta Chengappa, Veena Ponnappa played the lead roles. Ganavi's character is Pushpa. Shivanna acted as his wife. Aditi Sagar is the main character of the film. Shweta Chengappa's character should be seen on screen. Veena Ponnappa is playing the role of Rama, a police officer. Umashree is seen in the lead role. In this film, we have shown that what is the power of girls and how they convert into villains. This is also the story of how innocent-looking people become nervous monsters.

From the beginning of the movie till the end, many characters are introduced. It features theater artist and director Raghu Shivamogga in a wonderful role. Comedian Jaggappa, Bharat and many other characters complement the story. Unlike my previous films, there are no different types of villains in this film. We have indicated how the situation transforms someone. I have tried my best. I am hopeful that people will pat me on the back when they see my efforts this Friday" said Harsha.

Strong sources from film industry said that the most popular Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar will be playing an important character in Dhanush's upcoming film Captain Miller directed by the stylish and raw film-maker Arun Matheswaran. This information created huge expectation for the film and it immediately went viral over the internet. In such a situation, Shiva Rajkumar himself revealed the secret officially in his recent interview for a media portal.

#Vedha First half Raw and Rusty🔥🔥🔥Shivanna is terrific 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yGEWfCSQD8 — Namdella Nimde 😇 (@nithi4ever) December 23, 2022

Nelson Dhilipkumar is directing Jailer with Superstar Rajinikanth for Sun Pictures. As we already know, the shooting of this film is in progress where Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar plays an important role in it. Now he made an official confirmation about his appearance in Dhanush starrer Captain Miller as well.