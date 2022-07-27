Vikrant Rona Advance Booking Collection Report: Kiccha Sudeep's Movie Does Decent Business

Actor Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming fantasy adventure drama film Vikrant Rona is ready for theatrical release on July 28. The movie, directed by Anup Bhandari is one of the biggest Kannada ventures ever. Vikrant Rona is already trending on social media platforms for its impressive content and positive reviews. The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil in 3D.

Ahead of the film's release, news of the pre-release business and advance bookings for the first day shows of the film are doing the rounds. Given the craze that Sudeep enjoys all over south India, topped with the new-found admiration for his impeccable work across the northern part of the country, the film is sure to hit the right chords with the audience, which will reflect at the Indian box office. The movie is also being extensively promoted up north where actor Salman Khan has applauded the film and introduced Sudeep as one of his friends.

The movie, which also stars Nirup Bhandari and Jacqueline Fernandez, is releasing with 972 shows in Bengaluru on the first day alone.

Advance Booking Report for Vikrant Rona is as follows:

Karnataka: Rs 3.5 Crore Gross

Hindi Version: Rs 40 Lakh Gross

Telugu Version: Rs 35 Lakh Gross

Tamil Version: Rs 12 Lakh Gross

Malayalam Version: Rs 2 Lakh Gross

Total Day 1 Gross As Of Now: Rs 6 Crore Gross

Vikrant Rona is set against the backdrop of a fictional village in a tropical rainforest where certain mysterious happenings occur and people believe it to be of supernatural elements.

Filming of Vikrant Rona was extensively shot in massive forest sets erected at Annapurna Studios and Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The crew also shot a few sequences in Kerala and Mahabaleshwar.

Although initially the film was planned to be made on a budget of Rs 15 Crore, owing the craze and market of the actor, the producers decided to make this a pan-India venture and thus setting back their bank accounts by Rs 95 Crore.

Vikrant Rona's technical cast includes B Ajaneesh Loknath for music, Ashik Kusugolli for editing, and Willian David for cinematography. The movie is bankrolled by Shalini Jack manju and Alankar Pandian under Shalini Artss, Invenio Films India and Kichcha Creations banners. Salman Khan Films and PVR Pictures are distributing the film in Hindi.