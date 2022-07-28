Vikrant Rona Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kiccha Sudeep Starts His Journey On A Good Note

Actor
Kichcha
Sudeep's
latest
action-adventure
fantasy
film
Vikrant
Rona
was
released
all
over
the
world
amid
huge
fanfare.
The
movie
was
released
in
the
3D
format
in
Kannada,
Telugu,
Tamil,
Malayalam,
and
Hindi
to
a
positive
response.
The
movie's
premise,
story,
visual
effects,
and
technical
aspects
are
being
applauded
alongside
the
performances.
Vikrant
Rona
is
set
against
the
backdrop
of
tropical
rainforest
and
certain
unexplainable
things
that
happen
around
it.
Set
in
a
fictional
village,
Sudeep
played
the
titular
role
of
Vikrant
Rona,
who
solves
the
mysteries.
The
movie
gained
the
love
of
the
fans
of
Sudeep
and
is
said
to
be
a
decent
thriller.
Check
out
the
day
1
worldwide
box
office
collection
of
Vikrant
Rona
here:
Karnataka
Gross:
Rs
15
to
20
Crore
Rest
Of
India
Gross:
Rs
4
to
6
Crore
Total
Day
1
Worldwide
Gross:
Rs
26
Crore
The
film
also
stars
Nirup
Bhandari,
Jacqueline
Fernandez,
and
Neetha
Ashok
among
others.
Vikrant
Rona
is
produced
by
Shalini
Jack
Manju
and
Alankar
Pandian
under
the
banners
of
Kichcha
Creations,
Shalini
Artss,
and
Invenio
Films
India
with
a
budget
of
Rs
95
Crore.
William
David
and
Ashik
Kusugolli
worked
as
the
cinematographer
and
editor
of
the
film,
respectively.
B
Ajaneesh
Loknath
is
the
film's
musician.