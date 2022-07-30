    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vikrant Rona Day 2 Box Office Collection: Kiccha Sudeep's Movie Is Going Forward With Positive Response

      By
      |

      Kiccha Sudeep's latest film, a pan-India action adventure thriller Vikrant Rona has released to positive word-of-mouth. The film's technical aspects are being lauded along with the performances of the cast. The movie is said to win big at the box office following the successes of KGF: Chapter 2, James, and 777 Charlie from Kannada Film Industry.

      Kichcha Sudeeps latest film, a pan-India action adventure thriller Vikrant Rona has released to a decent positive word-of-mouth. The films technical aspects are being lauded along with the performances of the cast. The movie is said to win big at the box office following the successes of KGF Chapter 2, James, and 777 Charlie from Kannada Film Industry. The movie reportedly made big on the release day by surpassing the collection of Vikram and Beast in Hindi. The movie is set in the backdrop of a fictional village where mysterious incidents take place. Enters Vikrant Rona, to investigate the murder of the fellow inspector. Here is the Vikrant Rona Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Day 1: Rs 25 Crore Gross Day 2: Rs 15 Crore Gross Total 2 Days: Rs 40 Crore Gross Vikrant Rona also has actors Jacqueine Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok in other prominent roles. The movie is a joint production venture of Kichcha Sudeeps Kichcha Creations, Invenio Films India, and Shalini Artss, headed by Alankar Pandian and Shalini Jack Manju respectively. Although the initial investment was only Rs 15 Crore, the makers decided to make the film a pan-India flick going by the latest format and increased the production costs to Rs 95 Crore. William David is the films cinematographer and Ashik Kusugolli is the editor of the film. B Ajaneesh Loknath is Vikrant Ronas musician.

      The movie reportedly made big moolah on the release day by surpassing the collection of Vikram and Beast in Hindi. The movie is set in the backdrop of a fictional village where mysterious incidents take place. Enters Vikrant Rona, to investigate the murder of a fellow inspector.

      Here is the Vikrant Rona Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide:

      Kichcha Sudeeps latest film, a pan-India action adventure thriller Vikrant Rona has released to a decent positive word-of-mouth. The films technical aspects are being lauded along with the performances of the cast. The movie is said to win big at the box office following the successes of KGF Chapter 2, James, and 777 Charlie from Kannada Film Industry. The movie reportedly made big on the release day by surpassing the collection of Vikram and Beast in Hindi. The movie is set in the backdrop of a fictional village where mysterious incidents take place. Enters Vikrant Rona, to investigate the murder of the fellow inspector. Here is the Vikrant Rona Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Day 1: Rs 25 Crore Gross Day 2: Rs 15 Crore Gross Total 2 Days: Rs 40 Crore Gross Vikrant Rona also has actors Jacqueine Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok in other prominent roles. The movie is a joint production venture of Kichcha Sudeeps Kichcha Creations, Invenio Films India, and Shalini Artss, headed by Alankar Pandian and Shalini Jack Manju respectively. Although the initial investment was only Rs 15 Crore, the makers decided to make the film a pan-India flick going by the latest format and increased the production costs to Rs 95 Crore. William David is the films cinematographer and Ashik Kusugolli is the editor of the film. B Ajaneesh Loknath is Vikrant Ronas musician.

      Day 1: Rs 25 Crore Gross
      Day 2: Rs 15 Crore Gross

      Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 40 Crore Gross

      Vikrant Rona also has actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok in other prominent roles. The movie is a joint production venture of Kiccha Sudeep's Kichcha Creations, Invenio Films India, and Shalini Artss, headed by Alankar Pandian and Shalini Jack Manju respectively. Although the initial investment was only Rs 15 Crore, the makers decided to make the film a pan-India flick going by the latest format and increased the production cost to Rs 95 Crore.

      William David is the film's cinematographer and Ashik Kusugolli is the editor of the film. B Ajaneesh Loknath is Vikrant Rona's musician.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X