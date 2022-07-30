Vikrant Rona Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Weekend Looks Positive For Sudeep's Thriller

Kichcha
Sudeep's
latest
fantasy
adventure
thriller
Vikrant
Rona
was
released
on
July
28
and
is
releasing
to
almost
house-full
shows.
The
movie
is
directed
by
Anup
Bhandari
and
revolves
around
mysterious
incidents.
The
movie's
technical
elements
are
receiving
applause
more
than
the
film
itself.
The
thriller
is
impressive
and
makes
for
a
great
one-time
watch
despite
its
drawbacks.
Take
a
look
at
the
worldwide
Day
3
Box
Office
Collection
of
Vikrant
Rona
here:
Day
1:
Rs
25
Crore
Gross
Day
2:
Rs
11.71
Crore
Gross
Day
3:
Rs
10
Crore
Gross
Total
Worldwide
Gross:
Rs
46.71
Crore
Nirup
Bhandari,
Jacqueline
Fernandez,
Ravishankar
Gowda,
Madhusudhan
Rao,
V
Priya,
and
others
are
part
of
the
film.
B
Ajaneesh
Loknath
composed
the
film's
music
and
William
David's
cinematography
for
the
film
is
receiving
great
applause.
Ashik
Kusugolli
edited
the
film,
which
is
a
joint
production
of
Sudeep,
Shalini,
and
Jack
Manjunath
under
Invenio
Films
India,
Shalini
Artss,
and
Kichcha
Creations
banner.