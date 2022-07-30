Vikrant Rona Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Weekend Looks Positive For Sudeep's Thriller

Kichcha Sudeep's latest fantasy adventure thriller Vikrant Rona was released on July 28 and is releasing to almost house-full shows. The movie is directed by Anup Bhandari and revolves around mysterious incidents. The movie's technical elements are receiving applause more than the film itself. The thriller is impressive and makes for a great one-time watch despite its drawbacks.

Take a look at the worldwide Day 3 Box Office Collection of Vikrant Rona here:

Day 1: Rs 25 Crore Gross

Day 2: Rs 11.71 Crore Gross

Day 3: Rs 10 Crore Gross

Total Worldwide Gross: Rs 46.71 Crore

Nirup Bhandari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudhan Rao, V Priya, and others are part of the film.

B Ajaneesh Loknath composed the film's music and William David's cinematography for the film is receiving great applause. Ashik Kusugolli edited the film, which is a joint production of Sudeep, Shalini, and Jack Manjunath under Invenio Films India, Shalini Artss, and Kichcha Creations banner.