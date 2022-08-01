Vikrant Rona Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Sudeep's Thriller Reaches Breaks-Even Point!

Vikrant Rona, Kichcha Sudeep's latest pan-India venture, is running successfully at the box office. The movie, which hit the screens worldwide on July 28, opened to a positive response from fans and moviegoers alike. The movie's thriller genre and the addition of a rainforest in a fictional village, tied up around mysterious deaths of children and men, has set the premise in an interesting tone.

The movie is the most successful among the several other releases in the week that went by and is continuing to attract viewers repeatedly. Vikrant Rona arrives as a new Inspector at the police station of Kumarattu village after the former inspector is found dead in the haunted house' compound well. Things take a terrible turn following the event. How Vikrant Rona puts an end to the murderous fest in the village is all about the film.

For the filming, the team has opted to construct huge sets of rainforest in Annapurna Studios and Ramoji Film City, where almost 80 percent of the film was shot. The film's music and visuals have been met with applause. The performances of the cast are up to the mark and add an adequate quotient of character to their respective roles.

Take a look at the day 4 Vikrant Rona worldwide box office collection down here:

Day 1: Rs 25 Crore gross

Day 2: Rs 11.71 Crore gross

Day 3: Rs 15.05 Crore gross

Day 4: Rs 15.69 Crore gross

Total 4 days Worldwide Gross: Rs 67.45 Crore

Vikrant Rona 4 days box office collection area wise

Karnataka- 46.15 Crore

Telugu States - 5.80 Crore

Tamilnadu - 2.05 Crore

Kerala - 0.60 Crore

Hindi+ROI - 8.40 Crore

Overseas - 4.45 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection Gross - 67.45 Crore Approx

Vikrant Rona is produced by Shalini Manjunath, and Jack Manjunath on the banners Invenio Films India, Shalini Artss, and Kichcha Creations jointly. The movie's thumping music and background score are composed by B Ajaneesh Lokanth. The film's cinematography, which has been received with great applause, is rendered by William David. Ashik Kusugolli edited Vikrant Rona. The movie has been made on a budget of Rs 95 Crore.