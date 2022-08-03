Vikrant Rona Day 6 Box Office Collection Worldwide: This Sudeep Starrer Is Going Strong At The BO!

Kiccha Sudeep's latest fantasy adventure thriller Vikrant Rona is ringing the right bells at the box office. The Anup Bhandari directorial, is a murder mystery thriller set in the backdrop of a fictional Kamarottu village's forest. Sudeep arrives in the village as an Inspector following the mysterious death of the previous one. Little did we know about Rona's hidden agenda and the movie is a decently made thriller.

Take a Look at the Vikrant Rona 6 Days worldwide collection gross

Karnataka- Rs 53.70 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 6.65 Crore

Tamil Nadu- Rs 2.38 Crore

Kerala- Rs 0.73 Crore

Hindi+ROI- Rs 9.88 Crore

Overseas- Rs 4.65 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 77.99 Crore Gross

Vikrant Rona was released across India and overseas in five languages including Hindi. The movie was produced by Shalini Manjunath and Jack Manjunath under Invenio Films India, Kichcha Creations, and Shalini Artss banners on a budget of Rs 95 Crore.

Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Madhusudhan Rao and others played prominent roles in this film, which has a captivating soundtrack by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Cinematography by William David has won appreciation alongside the performances of the cast. Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in a short cameo as Garanga Rakkamma.