Vikrant Rona Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Sudeep's Thriller Continues To Succeed At The BO

Set in the backdrop of the mysterious Kamarottu village, Kiccha Sudeep's latest fantasy adventure thriller Vikrant Rona, hit the screens and opened to a positive response at the box office. The movie has been receiving rave reviews since its release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Take a look at Vikrant Rona 7 days Collection worldwide gross here:

Karnataka- Rs 51.40 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 7.35 Crore

Tamil Nadu- Rs 2.55 Crore

Kerala- Rs 0.80 Crore

Hindi+ROI- Rs 11.80 Crore

Overseas- Rs 4.65 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection- Rs 78.55 Crore

Sudeep played the titular role of Vikrant Rona in the film, who comes as an Inspector to Kamarottu, to investigate the mysterious incidents including the gruesome murder of the previous Inspector. However, there is a hidden agenda for Vikrant Rona and that is to be seen in the film.

The movie is about unusual kidnappings and subsequent death of several children, mostly girls, who are all connected to a common factor- they all belong to the same class in the Kamarottu school. The reason behind the deaths, the legend and myth of the 'Kamarottu Bhoota Rakshasi' is unwrapped with a subtle dose of comedy, thrill and suspense.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie also stars Neetha Ashok and Nirup Bhandari in crucial roles. Music composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by William David has been met with impeccable appreciation.

Made on a budget of Rs 95 Crore, Vikrant Rona has been produced under Kichcha Creations, Invenio Films India, and Shalini Artss benners by Jack Manju and Shalini Manju.