Vikrant Rona First Review: Kiccha Sudeep's Movie Is A Paisa Vasool Entertainer

Vikrant Rona is an upcoming action adventure fantasy film starring Kichcha Sudeep in the titutlar role. The movie, which is one of the massive productions of Kannada Film Industry is gearing up for a humongous release all over the world on July 28.

Co-starring Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikrant Rona is already gaining blockbuster reviews and positive response from the critics, who have seen the movie. Several enthusiasts have shared their views on the film after watching it.

According to a popular film critic Umair Sandhu, who is one among the jury of the Censor Board has given out first-hand review of the film and said, "Kannada Cinema at its best in 2022 in India! First KGF Chapter 2 & Now #VikrantRona! The movie is a paisa vasool entertainer and rests on Anup Bhandari's expert direction, engaging story, breathtaking cinematography, action, thrills & Sudeep's starry presence. Sure shot HIT,"(sic).

He further added, "Kiccha Sudeep is in superb form. He is a big star down South but has a considerable following among Hindi speaking audiences. And with his massy avatar, he impresses one and all. Sudeep's look is quite dashing, his action top-class in #VikrantRona."

Vikrant Rona is set against the backdrop of a remote village's rainforest where certain unexplainable events happen and are credited to the supernatural. The movie is placed in the time period that dates back to half a century.

The movie is releasing at a mammoth scale in Karnataka with about 972 shows planned on the very first day in Bengaluru alone. The movie stands in third place just behind KGF Chapter 2 and Robo 2.0.

Vikrant Rona also stars Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav, Chitkala Biradar, Siddu Moolimani and Ramesh Rai in other pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian under Kichcha Creations, Invenio Films India, and Shalini Arts banners.

William David cranked the camera for Vikrant Rona whereas B Ajaneesh Loknath composed the film's soundtrack. Ashik Kusugolli edited the film which has a runtime of 147 minutes.