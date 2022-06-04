Vikrant Rona: Jacqueline Fernandez Worked Hard For Ra Ra Rakkamma Featuring Kichcha Sudeep

Jacqueline Fernandez's latest song 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' is currently being hailed on the internet. The netizens are in love with the lyrics and are highly anticipated to watch the video version of the song. It is said that the actress has worked hard day and night to get the song right and has successfully brought the director's vision to life.

Sudeep Kichcha who says that he is not a good dancer, was very scared dancing along with Jacqueline Fernandez so the actor requested the choreographer Jaani master, to not give him feedback or cut the scene via microphone. But once the first shot was over interestingly Sudeep gave a better take than Jacqueline which made him confident to shoot the entire song with different steps, which he early thought were difficult.

Not only did the actress finish the song in less than the expected timeline but has always managed to raise the temperature of the room! It is said that the entire team of Vikrant Rona including the lead actor Kichcha Sudeep is impressed with Jacqueline's performance in 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'. The visual version of the song is a complete treat for one's eyes.

The song is released in different languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu May, Tamil, and Malayalam. Vikrant Rona will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.