      Vikrant Rona Movie Review: A Bone-Chilling Murder Mystery Topped With Sudeep's Swag!

      By Harendra Babu
      Vikrant Rona is Kichcha Sudeeps most prestigious outing so far. The movie, which is made on a budget of Rs 95 Crore was released in 3D format, to spice up the cinematic experience of this action adventure fantasy drama that hit the screens on July 28. Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie has been receiving great enthusiasm from fans and adventure movie lovers. Sudeeps portrayal as Vikrant Rona is most stylish and aptly set the tone and theme for this period drama, set almost half a century ago, in the tropical rainforest of a fictional village.

      Story:
      The film's story is set in a haunted place called Kamorottu. The movie starts with the murder of a police officer, and the serial killing of kids follows. Vikrant Rona (Sudeep) is assigned to solve these mysterious deaths. Who is behind all these deaths and how Vikrant Rona finds the serial killer forms the rest of the story.

