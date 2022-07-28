Vikrant Rona Movie Review: A Bone-Chilling Murder Mystery Topped With Sudeep's Swag!
News
oi-Filmibeat Desk
By Harendra Babu
|
Vikrant
Rona
is
Kichcha
Sudeep's
most
prestigious
outing
so
far.
The
movie,
which
is
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
95
Crore,
was
released
in
3D
format
to
spice
up
the
cinematic
experience
of
this
action-adventure
fantasy
drama
that
hit
the
screens
on
July
28.
Written
and
directed
by
Anup
Bhandari,
the
movie
has
been
receiving
great
enthusiasm
from
fans
and
adventure
movie
lovers.
Sudeep's
portrayal
of
Vikrant
Rona
is
most
stylish
and
aptly
set
the
tone
and
theme
for
this
period
drama,
set
almost
half
a
century
ago,
in
the
tropical
rainforest
of
a
fictional
village.
Story: The
film's
story
is
set
in
a
haunted
place
called
Kamorottu.
The
movie
starts
with
the
murder
of
a
police
officer,
and
the
serial
killing
of
kids
follows.
Vikrant
Rona
(Sudeep)
is
assigned
to
solve
these
mysterious
deaths.
Who
is
behind
all
these
deaths
and
how
Vikrant
Rona
finds
the
serial
killer
forms
the
rest
of
the
story.