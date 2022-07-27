Vikrant Rona Movie Review: Kichcha Sudeep's Action Adventure Film Is A Visual Treat With Its Moments

Vikrant
Rona
is
Kichcha
Sudeep's
most
prestigious
outing
so
far.
The
movie,
which
is
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
95
Crore
was
released
in
3D
format,
to
spice
up
the
cinematic
experience
of
this
action
adventure
fantasy
drama
that
hit
the
screens
on
July
28.
Written
and
directed
by
Anup
Bhandari,
the
movie
has
been
receiving
great
enthusiasm
from
fans
and
adventure
movie
lovers.
Sudeep's
portrayal
as
Vikrant
Rona
is
most
stylish
and
aptly
set
the
tone
and
theme
for
this
period
drama,
set
almost
half
a
century
ago,
in
the
tropical
rainforest
of
a
fictional
village.