Vikrant Rona OTT Release Date and Time: Kiccha Sudeep's Adventure Thriller To Be Streamed On ZEE5?

Vikrant
Rona,
a
pan-India
film
of
actor
Kiccha
Sudeep
was
released
on
July
28
all
over
the
world
to
a
positive
response
from
the
fans
and
film
buffs.
The
movie,
which
is
touted
to
be
an
adventure
thriller
set
in
some
50
years
ago
in
a
fictional
village
is
directed
by
Anup
Bhandari.
The
movie
depicts
Sudeep
in
all
his
might,
shouldering
the
entire
film.
A
few
mysterious
incidents
including
a
murder,
take
place
in
the
village.
Following
the
events,
Vikrant
Rona
arrives
to
find
the
culprit.
Given
that
Zee
Studios
is
one
of
the
partners
in
the
production
of
this
venture,
it
is
deduced
that
the
movie
will
be
available
for
digital
streaming
post
theatrical
run
on
ZEE5.
While
it
is
just
a
rumour,
the
makers
of
the
film
are
yet
to
announce
the
details
of
Vikrant
Rona's
OTT
streaming
date
and
time.
The
movie
is
produced
jointly
by
Kichcha
Creations,
Invenio
Films
India,
and
Shalini
Arts
banners
by
Shalini
and
Jack
Manjunath.
Neetha
Ashok,
Nirup
Bhandari,
Jacqueline
Fernandez,
Ravishankar
Gowda,
Madhusudhan
Rao,
V
Priya,
and
others
are
also
a
part
of
the
film.
Music
for
Vikrant
Rona
is
composed
by
B
Ajaneesh
Loknath.
Cinematography
is
rendered
by
William
David
and
Ashik
Kusugolli
edited
the
film.