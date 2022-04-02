Vikrant Rona Release Date Out: Kichcha Sudeep’s Fantasy Thriller To Hit The Marquee On July 28

The wait has indeed been too long, but fret not, as the much-awaited announcement of Vikrant Rona is out. Yes, you read that right! The highly anticipated film featuring Kichcha Sudeep will be gracing the theatres on July 28, 2022.

The release date teaser of the film in multiple languages was released on Saturday by thespians Mohanlal (Malayalam), Chiranjeevi (Telugu), Simbu (Tamil) and Salman Khan (Hindi), while the Kannada version was dropped by the leading man himself. The fantasy thriller will release in 3D across multiple Indian and foreign languages. Notably, Sudeep recently achieved a rare feat as he became the first Kannada actor to dub for a film in English.

Coming back to the Vikrant Rona release date teaser, the video, which is a shade less than 2 minutes features a bunch of curious kids who are on a mission to unearth the story of a devil. Soon after, Vikrant Rona (the titular character of the film played by Kichcha Sudeep) appears in style, however in a different location and time period. The teaser indeed looks intriguing and it remains to be seen how the film performs in theatres once it releases. Having said that, going by all the updates, Vikrant Rona seems promising all the way.

Sharing the teaser on his social media handles, the leading man wrote, "After a long and a beautiful journey,,,Happy to announce that #VikrantRona will hit the theaters on July 28th 2022 #VikrantRonaJuly28 in cinemas worldwide in 3D https://bit.ly/VRReleaseDate." He also tagged the film's core cast and crew members in his post/tweet.

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen playing the female lead in the Anup Bhandari directorial. The supporting cast of Vikrant Rona include Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao and Vasuki Vaibhav.