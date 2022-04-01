Vikrant Rona: Salman Khan To Launch The Release Date Teaser (Hindi) Of Kichcha Sudeep Starrer!

Superstar Salman Khan who is one of the biggest actors in the Indian film industry will be launching the Vikrant Rona release date teaser in Hindi on April 2 at 9.55 am.

It was only yesterday, that some of India's biggest superstars like Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal & Simbu announced they will be unveiling the release date teaser of Kichcha Sudeep's highly anticipated 3D fantasy film Vikrant Rona!

The film will be released in 4 different languages mainly and till yesterday, the three superstars from different language industries unveiled the magnificent teaser of the movie in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil respectively; speaking volumes for the scale the action-adventure has been mounted on.

To add to the excitement even further, superstar Salman Khan known for delivering the biggest Hindi blockbusters of all time will share the Hindi release date teaser of Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona.

While the makers have strategically and extravagantly planned the promotions of the mega-canvas film, it couldn't get any bigger than roping in the superstar to announce the release date to the Hindi market.

With 4 of the country's biggest stars coming together to support and root for the film, one can only imagine everything in store for the audiences as Vikrant Rona promises a cinematic experience like never before.

Zee Studios, had announced its next mega venture, pan world 3D film with Shalini Artss- Vikrant Rona, starring Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

The pan world 3D film will release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

Vikrant Rona starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.