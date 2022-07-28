Vikrant Rona Twitter Review: Tweets You Should Go Through Before Watching Sudeep's Fantasy Adventure Film!

Kichcha Sudeep's pan-India action adventure fantasy drama Vikrant Rona has hit the screens all over the world amid huge expectations on Thursday(July 28). The movie has been winning the praise of critics as well as fans and regular moviegoers alike. Sudeep's performance and the film's story, narration are receiving a thumping response at the box office.

Vikrant Rona is releasing in 3D format in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Nirup Bhandari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda are among other actors who portrayed different characters in the film.

The enthusiastic moviegoers, who have watched the film already, couldn't hold back their views on Vikrant Rona and therefore shared their opinions on Twitter. Check them out here:

#VikrantRona Decent 1st Half!



Starts off slow and has a few unnecessary filler scenes but picks up later with an Interesting Storyline and screenplay. Cinematography is top notch. Interval sets the tone well for the 2nd half! — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 28, 2022

#VikrantRona



1st half: Commercial film blended up with Amazing visuals,BGM,Screenplay,looks everything positive👍,Interval is predictable but good👍



Good 1st half



2nd half: screenplay picks up,@KicchaSudeep action💥,Not like a routine thriller💥,Climax anthem and visuals💥 — tolly_wood_UK_Europe (@tollywood_UK_EU) July 27, 2022

Jus finished watchin in Dubai .. it’s kickass movie 🔥 🔥 4.5/5 #VikrantRona — Sudeep Shetty (@sudeep_rshetty) July 27, 2022

The first reviews are out!!

Next big thing in Indian Cinema🔥



#VikrantRona — Arun (@KfiTalks) July 27, 2022

In the first half, the film will be seen as a Build-up but in the second half there is a blast and at the same time you get established with the story. The climax of the film was UNEXPECTED, it was fun. Such an amazing Filmmaking. @KicchaSudeep brutally Kills it. #VikrantRona 🔥 — Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) July 27, 2022

Vikrant Rona is made on a budget of Rs 95 Crore and is produced by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian under Kichcha Creations, Shalini Arts and Invenio Films India banners.

The cinematography of the film is rendered by Willian David. Ashik Kusugolli and B Ajaneesh Loknath took care of the film's editing and soundtrack respectively. The movie is written and directed by Anup Bhandari.