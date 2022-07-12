vilok-shetty-s-chase-trailer-is-all-intense

The Kannada film audience saw an intense crime suspense thriller trailer yesterday. Vilok Shetty's Chase which is to be released on 15 July, gave away a bit of the plot to the audience.

Chase is the story that revolves around a serial killer, who he is and how he is caught. After a long delay because of the Pandemic, Vilok Shetty finally gets to entertain the audience.

Sheetal Shetty, Radhika Narayan and Avinash Narasimharaju play the lead roles in the film. Though the trailer says out loud that it is a suspense thriller, it doesn't give out the story.

This film is produced by Manohar Suvarna. Prashant Shetty and Pradeep Shetty have part produced the film. Shiv Shetty is the executive producer. The film's cinematography is done by Ananth Raj Uras, background score and music direction by Karthik Acharya, editing by Sri Crazyminds, art direction by Avinash S Diwakar, stunt direction by Different Danny, Chetan Ramshi D'Souza and Vinod. Dance choreography is done by Vijay Rani and Sushant Pujari.

Arjun Yogi, Sushant Pujari, Rajesh Natranga, Arvind Rao, Pramod Shetty, Arvind Bolar, Shweta Sanjeevulu, Rahman Haasan, Veena Sundar, Sudha Belawadi, Usha Bhandari, Sundar, Satish Siddhartha Madhyamika, Priya Shatamarshan are amongst the others playing pivotal roles in Chase.