Wedding Gift Trailer Grabs Eyeballs; Here's What The Movie Is About!

'It's not me too, your honour. It's men too.' This line aptly sums up the trailer of Wedding Gift that is currently trending everywhere. Some movies attract audiences right away, be it the title, content or songs and this film has done all of it.



The above line conveys the subject of Wedding Gift. Directed by Vikram Prabhu, a debutant, Wedding Gift had created curiosity when they had announced the film itself and also with the release of some songs. Now the team has garnered eyeballs with its trailer.

It shows how a couple gets married and happy scenes of the same and soon turns to scenes that convey intensity and complex emotions. It is obvious that a case is on about domestic abuse. Achyuth Kumar, who plays a lawyer, is seen arguing in favour of women who go through this situation. The interesting bit is when Prema speaks of how some women use this aspect for their gain and trouble their own partners.

Meanwhile, Wedding Gift is a sensitive subject that has been deftly handled with elements of entertainment by Vikram Prabhu. The film stars Nishan and Sonu Gowda as its leading pair. It also marks the comeback of actor Prema. Wedding Gift also stars Pavitra Lokesh and has music by Balachandra Prabhu. Uday Leela has helmed the camera and will hit the theatres on July 8th.