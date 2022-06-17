Wedding Gift Trailer Grabs Eyeballs; Here's What The Movie Is About!
'It's
not
me
too,
your
honour.
It's
men
too.' This
line
aptly
sums
up
the
trailer
of
Wedding
Gift
that
is
currently
trending
everywhere.
Some
movies
attract
audiences
right
away,
be
it
the
title,
content
or
songs
and
this
film
has
done
all
of
it.
The above line conveys the subject of Wedding Gift. Directed by Vikram Prabhu, a debutant, Wedding Gift had created curiosity when they had announced the film itself and also with the release of some songs. Now the team has garnered eyeballs with its trailer.
It shows how a couple gets married and happy scenes of the same and soon turns to scenes that convey intensity and complex emotions. It is obvious that a case is on about domestic abuse. Achyuth Kumar, who plays a lawyer, is seen arguing in favour of women who go through this situation. The interesting bit is when Prema speaks of how some women use this aspect for their gain and trouble their own partners.
Meanwhile, Wedding Gift is a sensitive subject that has been deftly handled with elements of entertainment by Vikram Prabhu. The film stars Nishan and Sonu Gowda as its leading pair. It also marks the comeback of actor Prema. Wedding Gift also stars Pavitra Lokesh and has music by Balachandra Prabhu. Uday Leela has helmed the camera and will hit the theatres on July 8th.