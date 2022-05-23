    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Wheelchair Romeo Trends With Its Trailer!

      By
      |

      Watch it once and you will want to watch it again. Some teams make their presence felt even before the release of their film. And Wheelchair Romeo is one amongst them. From the day the title was announced to its teaser and trailer, Wheelchair Romeo has been making its presence felt amongst audiences.

      The movie which is set to hit the screens on May 27, had released its trailer a year ago. And it has been maintaining that curiosity even till date. And that's a task considering that you have only a few minutes to capture the attention of the audience.

      wheelchair-romeo-trends-with-its-trailer

      And the trailer of Wheelchair Romeo has done just that. With its comic elements and heart-touching moments, the trailer has managed to convey the mood of the film.

      wheelchair-romeo-trends-with-its-trailer

      Having written the dialogues for films like Romeo, Orange, Style King and Chaddi Dost, director Natraj has now ventured into direction with Wheelchair Romeo.

      wheelchair-romeo-trends-with-its-trailer

      The movie which stars Ram Chetan and Mayuri Kyatari is a curious take of a wheelchair bound leading man falling in love with a visually-impaired sex worker. Wheelchair Romeo has been produced under Agastya Creations by Arunachalaiah.

      Comments
      Read more about: mayuri kyatari trailer
      Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 12:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 23, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X