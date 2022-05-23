Wheelchair Romeo Trends With Its Trailer!

Watch it once and you will want to watch it again. Some teams make their presence felt even before the release of their film. And Wheelchair Romeo is one amongst them. From the day the title was announced to its teaser and trailer, Wheelchair Romeo has been making its presence felt amongst audiences.

The movie which is set to hit the screens on May 27, had released its trailer a year ago. And it has been maintaining that curiosity even till date. And that's a task considering that you have only a few minutes to capture the attention of the audience.

And the trailer of Wheelchair Romeo has done just that. With its comic elements and heart-touching moments, the trailer has managed to convey the mood of the film.

Having written the dialogues for films like Romeo, Orange, Style King and Chaddi Dost, director Natraj has now ventured into direction with Wheelchair Romeo.

The movie which stars Ram Chetan and Mayuri Kyatari is a curious take of a wheelchair bound leading man falling in love with a visually-impaired sex worker. Wheelchair Romeo has been produced under Agastya Creations by Arunachalaiah.