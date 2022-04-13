Why KGF 2 Might Not Release In PVR And Other Multiplexes Across India?

Yash's KGF 2 is all set to hit the theatres on Thursday. As being highly speculated, the actioner will have a massive opening at the ticket windows. Having said that, seems like it might also have to suffer a huge setback with its grand release, as we hear that the film might not screen in PVR and other multiplexes across India. Reportedly, PVR and other multiplex companies had expressed their dissatisfaction over the profit-sharing deal put forward by the KGF team, post which they decided not to screen the film. For the unversed, the multiplex profit distribution model is very different from that of the single screen theatres and is not profitable for producers. Also, the distribution model differs from one film industry to another.

Well, as per the latest report, a discussion will be held on Wednesday (April 13) between the two parties, and most probably the disagreements will be resolved before the much-awaited release. If the film turns out to be a huge success, 45% of the profit share (weekly) will go to the multiplexes while 55% will be handed over to the producers. If average, the first and second-week share will be divided on a 50-50 basis, where both the party will enjoy equal profit share. Last, but not least, if the project turns out to be a disaster, in the first and second week, 48% of the share will go to the producers, while 52% will be given to the plexes.

On a related note, the Prashanth Neel directorial will be the first Kannada film to be screened in IMAX. Starring Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon among others, the actioner is a sequel to the 2018 film KGF.