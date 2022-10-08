Yash And Lewis Hamilton Pose Together For A Picture, Internet Goes Into A Tizzy

After the mega success of KGF: Chapter 2, Kannada star Yash is once again in the limelight for his recent picture with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

The photo shows Yash and Lewis posing along with actor Ella Balinska of Resident Evil (2022) and Charlie's Angels (2019) at Taran Tactical, a tactical shooting facility.

Earlier, Yash took to Instagram to post a video of himself shooting at Taran Tactical with a caption that reads, "There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man @jjlocoperry , what a fantastic day!! Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov." He also tagged Hollywood action director JJ Perry. See the video here

Yash's excitement for the Kalashnikov rifle, also known as the AK 47, draws from the fact that the weapon was extensively used to deliver some stunning action sequences by director Prashant Neel in KGF: Chapter 2.



The tactical shooting range, Taran Tactical, is owned by award-winning Hollywood action director Taran Butler, who is known for training many actors in shooting and choreographing action sequences. Some of his notable works include Michelle Rodriguez for Fate of the Furious, Keanu Reeves for John Wick and John Wick 2, Chris Pine and Jessie Graff.

This visit has piqued the interest of Yash's fans, who are left wondering if he is preparing for his Hollywood debut.