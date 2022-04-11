Yash Fans Make History, Create World’s Biggest Mosaic Book Portrait With His Face On It

KGF was no ordinary feat for Yash and its makers. With the film having broken long-standing records since its release in 2018, the film has established another embodiment by setting a world record. With the second chapter of the film gearing up for its release on the April 14, KGF Chapter 2 has surpassed everybody's expectations in terms of promotion. More than anybody, all the fan clubs of Yash have been proactive with the promotion of the film.

Yash fans have been trying to create the largest cutout for a while now. Furthermore to this, they have now created the biggest mosaic book portrait. It is sworn to be the world's largest mosaic book portrait. 20,700 books are being used for this purpose. The size of the portrait is 130× 190 ft and is spread over 25650 sqft with books situated at the White Garden Grounds of Malur. This is being done by the Yash Fans Association of Mallur.

We had planned for 120×170ft but it surpassed our expectations... We had to expand it to 135×190ft which covers an area of 25,650 Sqft which is the world record 🌪️@TheNameIsYash#YashBOSS #KGF2 #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/qJf0G0NhrK — Team Yash FC (@TeamYashFC) April 11, 2022

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film Salaar starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.