Yash On Pressure Of KGF 2’s Box Office Numbers: It's A Pleasure To Entertain People

The much-awaited pan-India film KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles is all set to release on April 14, 2022 in theatres. Notably, the film is clashing with Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey at the box office. Ever since KGF 2's trailer came out, fans can't keep calm to witness the action flick in theatres. Considering the buzz around the film, makers recently held a press conference at Navi Mumbai's Seawoods Grand Central Mall.

At the event, KGF 2 team launched a new song 'Falak Tu Garaj Tu' in Hindi. Moreover, director Prashanth Neel also announced that the advance bookings of the film will start from tomorrow. In conversation with the media, KGF 2 stars revealed that the film can now be seen in the IMAX format as well.

During the interaction, Kannada superstar Yash called KGF: Chapter 2 an 'emotional-action' film. On the other hand, Prashanth Neel said, "I tried my best to make a mass movie first. I don't try to make it classic. There is a class in it and that is the design of the story itself."

By seconding his thoughts, Yash said, "KGF 2 is not only an action film, but it is an emotional-action film. People don't think about only action, but the emotions behind it. So, it is more like a battle. When we see the film, the action part comes later, but the purpose behind the same comes first. This is not just a physical action. It also has a mental action. My character is shown working hard to fulfil his mother's dream after facing all the obstacles."

While shedding more light on the action part, the Rocking Star said, "When we say action, it is stylized. It is not something where you feel awkward. I always do films where I feel I can watch it with my family. The family audience should enjoy only then that number you will get, and that is the main purpose. If you see the thought process in this film, every dialogue will have a thought process where you can relate to any profession."

A few days ago, SS Rajamouli's RRR was released and it is still doing fabulous business at the box office. When asked if there is any pressure about the numbers at the box office, Yash said, "I don't look at it as a pressure. It's a pleasure to entertain people. So more number of people if they like it, that is where we concentrate. Of course, numbers will come."

"What I believe is once the movie is released, and if that works, if they like it, they will promote the movie more than me. But yes, of course, we are expecting a huge number. I never think like we have to break this record or that record. We think about the potential of the industry or the potential of what we have done. Records todne main itna maza nahi aata jitna banane main aata hai. Everybody should do that. Whoever comes after us, they should pass that thing and set a new benchmark so we can emit bigger things that's how I look at things," added the actor.

Talking about KGF: Chapter 2, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Archana Jois, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar and many others in key roles. The film has music composed by Ravi Basrur and is releasing in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.