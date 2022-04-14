Yash’s Remuneration For KGF 2 Becomes The Talk Of The Town!

Yash is trending big time on social media. The handsome hunk's highly talked about project and sequel to his 2018 film KGF, titled KGF 2 has finally released in theatres today (April 14). After south biggies like Beast and Radhe Shyam suffered failure at the theatres, film analysts had expressed dubiousness over the film's verdict and now going by the blockbuster reviews online, seems like fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The actioner has been getting tremendous response from all corners and is expected to break all existing records including that of RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Not just in India, but the film might also strike gold in the overseas market.

Well, amid all hustle and bustle, what has also caught the attention of netizens is Yash's remuneration for the project. Reports claim that the Rocking Star has charged a bomb for the project. If latest reports are anything to go by, the actor has taken home close to Rs 30 Crore. Apart from the fat paycheck, he will also be getting the profit which the film makes with its business. Well, going by the reviews online, Yash's hard work has really paid off and he certainly deserves a huge moolah.

On a related note, reports also suggest that Prashanth Neel was paid Rs 15 Crore, while Sanjay Dutt received Rs 9-10 Crore. Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon are said to have charged Rs 4 and 2 Crore respectively.

KGF 2 released in Kannada along with the dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Vijay Kiragandur has backed the film under Hombale Films.