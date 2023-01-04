Bigg Boss Kannada 9: After Lifting Trophy, Roopesh Shetty Visits Aryavardhan Guruji. His Gesture Wins Fans Ove

Roopesh
Shetty
and
Aryavardhan
Guruji
were
very
close
in
the
Bigg
Boss
Kannada
9
house.
Recently,
the
curtains
finally
came
down
on
the
show
with
Roopesh
being
declared
the
winner
of
the
season
by
Kiccha
Sudeep.
Shetty
not
only
won
the
trophy
but
also
prize
money
worth
Rs
50
lakh.
The
Mangalore
boy
continues
to
be
true
to
his
sportsman
spirit,
post
his
win
as
well.
We
say
this
because
Roopesh
decided
to
pay
a
visit
to
the
contestants
who
could
not
make
it
to
the
finale
round.
He
recently
meet
his
good
friend
and
numerologist
Aryavardhan
at
his
house.
It
must
be
noted
that
Guruji
was
evicted
in
the
last
week
of
the
show,
just
before
the
finale.
Roopesh
was
seen
arriving
at
Aryavardhan’s
home
with
some
of
his
friends.
He
was
then
warmly
received
by
the
former.
The
actor
decided
to
share
two
stories
on
his
Instagram
handle
for
his
fans,
where
he
shared
pics
with
Aryavardhan
and
his
daughter.
In
the
first
snap,
Shetty
looked
every
bit
dapper
wearing
a
turban
and
garland
whilst
he
wrote,
“Meeting
Appaji.
Love
You,”
in
the
caption.
Roopesh
then
posed
with
Aryavardhan’s
daughter
for
the
second
photo
and
wrote,”
Alia
Abida”
in
the
caption.
For
the
unversed,
Roopesh
and
Guruji
shared
a
father-son-like
bond
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
As
a
result,
Roopesh
was
in
for
a
pleasant
surprise
when
he
was
referred
to
as
brother
by
Aryavardhan’s
daughter
during
his
visit.
Fans
are
delighted
to
see
the
reunion
of
Bigg
Boss
Kannada
9's
friends.
Shetty
widened
his
fanbase
for
having
elucidated
similar
vibes
even
on
the
show.
As
a
result,
he
quickly
attracted
attention
for
his
positive,
easy-going
and
friendly
nature
and
emerged
as
the
winner
of
the
show.