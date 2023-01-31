Kranti Day 5 Box Office Collection: Darshan's Action Drama Joins The Elite Rs 100 Crore Club Within Five Days

Kannada
star
Darshan's
latest
action
drama
Kranti,
written
and
directed
by
V
Harikrishna,
turned
out
to
be
the
first
successful
film
in
the
industry
in
2023.
Darshan
hit
the
screens
with
this
film
on
January
26
and
within
five
days
of
its
theatrical
release,
the
movie
earned
Rs
100
Crore.
However,
the
movie
received
negative
to
mixed
reviews.
Kranti
talks
about
an
NRI
businessman
Kranti
Rayanna,
who
returns
to
his
hometown
to
take
part
in
the
centenary
celebrations
of
his
school.
He
learns
that
a
wicked
businessman
by
the
name
Salatari
wants
to
privatize
12,000
government
schools
by
joining
hands
with
a
corrupt
Minister
for
Education
and
a
local
gangster.
Kranti
Rayanna
then
decides
to
put
an
end
to
all
these
atrocities.
The
film
marks
the
third
collaboration
of
Darshan,
Rachita
Ram,
and
Sumalatha
Ambarish.
In
addition,
the
movie
also
stars
Ravichandran,
Tarun
Arora,
Sampath
Raj,
P
Ravi
Shankar,
Achyuth
Kumar,
B
Suresha,
Sadhu
Kokila,
Girija
Lokesh,
Mukhyamantri
Chandru,
Umashree,
and
Samyukta
Hornad
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
Kranti
is
produced
by
B
Suresha
and
Shylaja
Nag
under
the
Media
House
Studio.
A
Karunakar
worked
as
the
cinematographer
and
the
movie
is
edited
by
Pasha.
V
Harikrishna,
the
film's
director
himself
composed
the
film's
entire
soundtrack.
The
movie's
digital
streaming
partner
is
Amazon
Prime
Video.
Kranti
is
expected
to
premiere
by
the
end
of
March.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 19:48 [IST]